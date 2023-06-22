Interest rates hiked 50 basis points to 13-year record high of 5%

The Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy committee has hiked interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) from 4.5% to 5% by a majority vote of seven to two. The move today (22 June) is the thirteenth consecutive interest hike from the central bank, putting rates at the highest levels since 2008. Markets had factored in another rate hike from the BoE, but they were split on whether the central bank would increase rates by 25bps or 50bps, considering the stickiness of inflation which, according to Consumer Prices Index data yesterday remained stagnant in May at 8.7%. In its report, th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes