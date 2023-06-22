Evelyn Partners boosts Scotland expansion with PPM Wealth deal﻿

Evelyn Partners has signed a deal with boutique wealth manager PPM Wealth to further expand in Scotland. The move will see a total of eight people move across from PPM Wealth to Evelyn Partners as the firm joins the latter's Glasgow office. The team includes PPM Wealth's chairman and co-founder Alan Steven, who will assume a client relationship role, investment professionals Atif Latif and Ian Black, financial planner Doug Hall, and four support staff. PPM Wealth, which is based in Glasgow, supports its clients with discretionary portfolio management and financial planning services...