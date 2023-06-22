Evelyn Partners boosts Scotland expansion with PPM Wealth deal﻿

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read

Evelyn Partners has signed a deal with boutique wealth manager PPM Wealth to further expand in Scotland. The move will see a total of eight people move across from PPM Wealth to Evelyn Partners as the firm joins the latter's Glasgow office. The team includes PPM Wealth's chairman and co-founder Alan Steven, who will assume a client relationship role, investment professionals Atif Latif and Ian Black, financial planner Doug Hall, and four support staff. PPM Wealth, which is based in Glasgow, supports its clients with discretionary portfolio management and financial planning services...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

UK adviser earnings rise 14.9% but gender gap persists﻿

St James's Place searches for next CEO as it opens Dubai office with 20 advisers