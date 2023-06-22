HMRC collects 95% of all taxes but 2% more from 'flaws' could raise £15bn pa

If the UK government cut the current 4.8% tax gap by around 2%, it could generate an additional revenue of nearly £15bn per year, highlights Rachael Griffin, Quilter's tax and financial planning expert as the latest HM Revenue & Customs figures are published. HMRC successfully collected 95.2% of all taxes, which is no mean feat and should be celebrated, she said, but "the system is riddled with flaws". This could help alleviate the effects of frozen thresholds, easing the financial strain on many and helping more money flow through to younger generations, she argued. The HMRC's p...