Swiss Life, Citibank, DBS, OCB fined S$3.8m by Singapore regulator

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has imposed composition penalties amounting to S$3.8m in total on Citibank N.A., Singapore Branch (Citibank), DBS Bank Ltd (DBS), OCBC Singapore (OCBC) and Swiss Life (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (SLSG) for breaches of MAS' Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) requirements. All these financial institutions (FIs) have accepted the penalties, the MAS said in a statement on 21 June. The breaches were identified during MAS' examinations of the FIs following news of irregularities relating to Wirecard AG's financial s...