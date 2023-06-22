Dubai FSA fines two firms for 'failures' to comply with AML rules

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has imposed financial penalties against Alessandro Faro Trading Ltd (AFTL), a non-regulated Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) incorporated company, and Fius Capital Limited (FCL), an authorised firm. The DFSA fined AFTL €25,200 (AED 92,610), after a settlement discount reducing the penalty from $36,000 (AED132,300). The DFSA took action against AFTL for carrying on business as a dealer in precious metals and precious stones in or from the DIFC without being, or having ever been, registered with the DFSA as a Designated Non-Finan...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes