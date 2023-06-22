Shareholders approve Numis acquisition by Deutsche Bank

Shareholders at investment bank Numis have voted in favour of the acquisition by Deutsche Bank at two meetings yesterday (21 June). In a regulatory filing, the investment bank said the all-cash deal, which was being implemented via a court-sanction agreement, has received the approval of its shareholders at both a court and a general meeting. Deutsche Bank to buy Numis for £410m At the court meeting, 97.7% of shareholders approved the acquisition, whereas at the general meeting, 99.9% passed the special resolution to implement the acquisition and authorised Numis directors to take ...