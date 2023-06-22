Shareholders approve Numis acquisition by Deutsche Bank

Shareholders at investment bank Numis have voted in favour of the acquisition by Deutsche Bank at two meetings yesterday (21 June). In a regulatory filing, the investment bank said the all-cash deal, which was being implemented via a court-sanction agreement, has received the approval of its shareholders at both a court and a general meeting. Deutsche Bank to buy Numis for £410m At the court meeting, 97.7% of shareholders approved the acquisition, whereas at the general meeting, 99.9% passed the special resolution to implement the acquisition and authorised Numis directors to take ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes