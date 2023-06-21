AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming steps down

The CEO of AssetCo, Campbell Fleming, is exiting the firm at the end of this month, according to the group. In a statement, AssetCo's board said Fleming was "leaving for personal reasons", with 30 June set as his final day as CEO. The board said it would not be replacing Fleming immediately as this was "consistent with the holding company nature". Head of distribution Gary Collins departs AssetCo Instead, chair Martin Gilbert and chief financial and operating officer Gary Marshall will split the CEO responsibilities, with Gilbert taking the lead on the overall strategic directio...