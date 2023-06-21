PineBridge Investments promotes Mick Sweeney to EMEA CEO

PineBridge Investments has promoted Mick Sweeney to CEO of EMEA, taking over from former head Klaus Schuster, who left the company in October 2022. Sweeney was previously CEO of the company's Irish subsidiary and joined PineBridge in 2019 from Bank of Ireland Wealth Management, where he was CEO. Prior to that, he served as interim CEO of the bank's New Ireland Assurance business, alongside other senior positions including CEO of global asset management. PineBridge Investments upgrades bond fund to Article 9 Following regulatory approval of the promotion, Sweeney will oversee the...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes