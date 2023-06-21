Portugal now plans to keep Golden Visa, but still ditch real estate option

Portugal´s Socialist Party (PS), which holds the Parliamentary majority, has put forward a proposal to amend the Mais Habitação (More Housing) Bill that keeps the Golden Visa Program open, albeit with a few changes, which is a significant departure from their initial plans. The revised proposal includes the following: 1. Investments of a real estate nature and capital investment through deposits and similar instruments will not be eligible for the Golden Visa. 2. However, the government proposes to maintain the following investment options: a. Job Creation options b....