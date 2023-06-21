Two Dubai-based entrepreneurs launch 'state of the art' deposit box service for UAE

Two Dubai-based entrepreneurs have launched a "state of the art luxury service" that ensures residents and tourists can protect their valuable physical possessions and their financial assets. Vintage Vaults said in a statement on 21 June that the new service was inspired by the traditional Swiss private bank but updated with cutting edge technology to meet today's expectations for convenience and security, adding that it is located in a discreet section of Mall of the Emirates. With seven sizes of premium safety deposit boxes, and flexible rental periods from three months to 10 years,...