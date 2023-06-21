Liontrust outflows swell to £4.8bn as profits fall

Liontrust has posted outflows of more than £4.8bn in its full year results to 31 March 2023, compared with £2.5bn inflows the previous year. Overall performance suffered, with profits, earnings and assets under management all falling from the company's March 2022 levels, it revealed today (21 June). Adjusted profits were down 10% to £87.1m, while adjusted diluted earnings dropped 14% to 109.8p per share. Liontrust publishes delayed GAM prospectus offer Liontrust posted £230m in gross profits for the year - down from £231m last year - due to a jump in performance fee revenues, wh...