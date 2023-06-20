UBP launches BB rated high income fund

Union Bancaire Privée has launched a high income fund as part of its global and absolute return fixed income range. The UBAM Strategic Income fund will target a high level of income, coupled with a BB-rating risk profile. Philippe Gräub, head of UBP's global and absolute return fixed income team, said: "Over a long investment horizon, BB-rated bonds have delivered materially higher returns than BBB bonds, despite displaying similar volatility. "We believe this is due to technical rather than fundamental factors. We are convinced that investing in this area of credit markets and d...