Franklin Templeton hires former professional footballer to distribution team

Franklin Templeton has hired a former professional footballer to the firm's UK wholesale distribution team, who joins the firm from Russell Investments. Jacob Rowe, who previously played for Birmingham City FC, will cover the South West and the Midlands in his role as business development director, and report to Harry Reeves, head of sales, UK wholesale. Following a career in professional football, Rowe joined JP Morgan as an equity derivatives trader assistant, before taking on a seven-year spell at Russell Investments in a variety of intermediary distribution roles. Franklin Temp...