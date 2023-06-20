UAE to impose hefty fines on firms not meeting Emiratisation target

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said on 20 June that it had imposed an AED100,000 fine on a private sector company for not meeting its Emiratisation targets, while also flagging a new regime of fines for such breaches taking effect from 8 July. This decision comes in line with Cabinet Resolution No. (44) of 2023 amending certain provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (95) Regarding Penalties and Violations Relating to the Initiatives and Programmes of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis). From 8 July, non-compliant private sector companies wi...