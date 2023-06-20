Portugal's Golden Visa: the door remains open (sort of)

The Portuguese government announced - rather unexpectedly - that its Golden Visa (GV) programme was to be completely closed with immediate effect on 17 February. ‘Immediate' in Portugal doesn't typically mean the same as in other countries. Indeed, a further announcement was made shortly after, which stated that applications for GVs would continue to be accepted until such time as a new law revoking the status could be published. This new law is now not expected until July…..maybe, says Howard Bilton, chairman of The Sovereign Group. The government made clear that all existing GV ...