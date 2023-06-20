People Moves: Guernsey Finance, ALFI, EFAMA, Eastspring Investments, Franklin Templeton, Defacto, Lombard Odier IM 

Guernsey Finance Guernsey Finance's board of directors has announced the appointment of a new deputy chairman. Kevin Boscher, who is chief investment officer at Ravenscroft, has taken on the role which will provide additional support to the board of the island's promotional agency for financial services. He joins Paul Sykes, Kate Storey, deputy Steve Falla, Guernsey Finance chief executive Rupert Pleasant and current chairman Deputy Lyndon Trott. He brings more than 35 years' experience in financial services and investments and has spent most of his career in the areas of portfo...