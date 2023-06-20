China's central bank cuts lending rates as analysts warn of lower growth

The People's Bank of China has cut its key lending rates overnight, as analysts at Goldman Sachs become the latest to predict slower growth for the country. The central bank lowered the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 10 basis points to 3.55%, while the five-year LPR was cut by the same margin to 4.2%. Marking the first such reductions in 10 months, concerns about the property market meant the easing was not as large as expected. Four graphs explaining...
