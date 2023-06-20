Crispin Odey no longer regulated to deal directly with clients

Crispin Odey no longer holds regulatory approval to deal directly with clients and is no longer in any role that requires regulatory approval, according to the Financial Conduct Authority register. Last Monday (12 June), one day after Odey Asset Management's executive committee released a statement that its founder had been removed from all "economic and personal involvement" with the firm, Crispin Odey had his approval as an FCA CF client dealing individual removed. Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33% According to the register, this allowed Odey ...