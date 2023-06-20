Crispin Odey no longer regulated to deal directly with clients

Crispin Odey no longer holds regulatory approval to deal directly with clients and is no longer in any role that requires regulatory approval, according to the Financial Conduct Authority register. Last Monday (12 June), one day after Odey Asset Management's executive committee released a statement that its founder had been removed from all "economic and personal involvement" with the firm, Crispin Odey had his approval as an FCA CF client dealing individual removed. Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33% According to the register, this allowed Odey ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes