Odey AM employee assets restricted by FCA

Employees of Odey Asset Management, including eponymous founder Crispin Odey, are no longer able to access any funds they have invested with the firm without the prior written consent of the Financial Conduct Authority. According to the FCA register, Odey Asset Management and Odey Wealth Management will be restricted from transacting any instructions initiated by clients who are also "controllers, members, officers or employees" of the firms. Clients who are not related to the firms in this way will be able to continue instructing the firm on transactions, which would be considered th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes