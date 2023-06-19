Odey AM employee assets restricted by FCA

Employees of Odey Asset Management, including eponymous founder Crispin Odey, are no longer able to access any funds they have invested with the firm without the prior written consent of the Financial Conduct Authority. According to the FCA register, Odey Asset Management and Odey Wealth Management will be restricted from transacting any instructions initiated by clients who are also "controllers, members, officers or employees" of the firms. Clients who are not related to the firms in this way will be able to continue instructing the firm on transactions, which would be considered th...