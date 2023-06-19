Spanish insurance giant MAPFRE launches fund investing in biomethane plants

MAPFRE, alongside its partner Abante and IAM Carbonzero, who will act as the fund adviser and energy sector specialist, has launched the fund MAPFRE Energías Renovables II, FCR. As an innovative project in the European context, it will invest in biomethane, a 100% green biofuel obtained from animal and vegetable waste that can be injected directly into the natural gas grid, generate electricity via engines, and be used as a fuel. The fund, which will be opened to other institutional investors and private banking clients, aims to raise up to €100m, in a first phase, for the constructi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes