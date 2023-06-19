Spanish insurance giant MAPFRE launches fund investing in biomethane plants

MAPFRE, alongside its partner Abante and IAM Carbonzero, who will act as the fund adviser and energy sector specialist, has launched the fund MAPFRE Energías Renovables II, FCR. As an innovative project in the European context, it will invest in biomethane, a 100% green biofuel obtained from animal and vegetable waste that can be injected directly into the natural gas grid, generate electricity via engines, and be used as a fuel. The fund, which will be opened to other institutional investors and private banking clients, aims to raise up to €100m, in a first phase, for the constructi...