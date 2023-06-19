Ex-international rugby player joins Evelyn Partners as financial planning director

Former international rugby player Craig Dowsett has joined Evelyn Partners as a financial planning director at its London office. Dowsett is a Chartered Financial Planner and specialises in working with business owners and families in all areas of their business and personal financial planning. He was previously at Vintage Wealth Management where he spent more than seven years working as an independent financial adviser. Prior to that he was a professional rugby player at Rotherham Titans RUFC and received representative honours for England Students Rugby, as well as full represen...