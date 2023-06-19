Ex-international rugby player joins Evelyn Partners as financial planning director

Former international rugby player Craig Dowsett has joined Evelyn Partners as a financial planning director at its London office. Dowsett is a Chartered Financial Planner and specialises in working with business owners and families in all areas of their business and personal financial planning. He was previously at Vintage Wealth Management where he spent more than seven years working as an independent financial adviser. Prior to that he was a professional rugby player at Rotherham Titans RUFC and received representative honours for England Students Rugby, as well as full represen...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes