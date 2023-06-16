SEC and Federal Reserve investigate Goldman Sachs over SVB collapse - reports

The US Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission have started investigating the role Goldman Sachs played in purchasing Silicon Valley Bank's securities portfolio in the run-up to its collapse, the Wall Street Journal has reported. Goldman Sachs was both buyer of SVB's securities portfolio and adviser on its capital raise, with the investigation examining whether its investment banking arm and trading division improperly communicated. In the weeks before it collapsed, SVB hired the bank to help it raise capital, while its trading division bought SVB's $21bn portfolio of a...