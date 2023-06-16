WisdomTree chair unseated by shareholder battle

WisdomTree's chair has been unseated following a shareholder campaign from its largest investor, ETFS Capital. In the firm's annual general meeting on 16 June, WisdomTree's chair Frank Salerno, who has sat on the board for 18 years and has been chair since 2019, lost his re-election to ETFS Capital nominee Tonia Pankopf. However, ETFS Capital's other nominees, Bruce Aust and founder Graham Tuckwell, were both rejected, with the shareholder's targets of Shamla Naidoo and Win Neuger winning re-election. WisdomTree board battle reaches climax as AGM approaches The AGM was the c...