HAYAH launches plan for 'affordable' wealth creation 

HAYAH Insurance Company, a UAE's provider of life and savings protection, has launched a "pioneering savings plan today that provides easy and affordable access to world-class wealth management expertise". In a statement on 19 June, the UAE regulated firm previously known as AXA Green Crescent said the new ‘Simple Saver' plan "aims to break down barriers to investment, making wealth accumulation and financial planning tools accessible for all UAE residents". Gone are the confusing processes and endless pages of documentation that put many people off traditional plan, HAYAH said, addin...