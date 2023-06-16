Odey Special Situations suspended following 'sizeable' redemptions

Odey Special Situations has been suspended following the receipt of "a sizable level of redemption requests". In a letter to investors, the board of Odey Investments enforced a temporary suspension of the issues, conversion and redemption of shares in the $80m fund. The suspension is effective from 15 June and will continue "until such time as the directors consider it appropriate to lift it". Fifth suspension This marks the fifth fund to be suspended across Odey Asset Management and its subsidiary Brook Asset Management. So far this week, Brook Developed Markets has been susp...