South Africa warns beneficial ownership information must be filed ASAP

South Africa's Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has clarified the deadline for filing beneficial ownership information. In a briefing note by ENSafrica, the law firm said the filing requirements were created by the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Act, 2022 and the Companies Act Amendment Regulations 2023 (GN R3444). On 13 June 2023, the CIPC hosted a webinar to address confusion and concerns around the BO registry requirements. It's worth noting that the previous six-month transitional period, which was initi...