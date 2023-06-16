Fitch ups Utmost Group's outlook to positive 'supported' by Quilter Int'l progress

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlooks on Utmost insurance subsidiaries' IFS Ratings and Issuer Default Rating to Positive from Stable. The IFS Ratings were affirmed at ‘A' and IDR at ‘A-'. Fitch said in the statement on 15 June: "The positive outlook reflects the Group's improving business risk profile, supported by the Group's progress with the integration of Quilter International. The integration is on track to complete in line with the deadline set out at completion of Q4 2023. "The Outlook revision also reflects the Group's increased scale, achieved whilst maintaining its s...