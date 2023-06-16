Three directors charged with fraud for forestry investment in Costa Rica

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged former company directors Stephen Greenaway, Paul Laver and Matthew Pickard with fraud in relation to a collapsed scheme where 3,500 UK investors lost millions of pounds.    For over eight years, Ethical Forestry Ltd operated tree plantations in Costa Rica and sold investments, starting at £12,000, in fast-growing hardwood saplings on their sites, offering a return once the trees were grown, logged and sold. The company collapsed in 2015, triggering a comprehensive investigation by the SFO. Investigators heard from hundreds of savers who lost ...

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
