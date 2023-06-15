LF Odey Portfolio suspended

Link Fund Solutions has suspended the LF Odey Portfolio fund, marking the fourth fund to be gated to investor withdrawals. It joins LF Brook Absolute Return and Brook Developed Market in being suspended, while Odey Swan is suspended as the process to wind up the vehicle is undertaken. Writing to investors, Karl Midl, managing director of Link Fund Solutions, said it was "in the best interests of all investors in the fund to suspend the issue, cancellation, sale and redemption of shares in the fund". Midl said along with current higher redemptions, the firm has "been made aware of f...