BlackRock files for bitcoin exchange-traded fund using Coinbase as custodian

Mark Battersby
clock • 1 min read

BlackRock has filed for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would allow investors to get exposure to the cryptocurrency. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust will use Coinbase Custody as its custodian, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The filing said: "The Shares are intended to constitute a simple means of making an investment similar to an investment in bitcoin rather than by acquiring, holding and trading bitcoin directly on a peer-to-peer or other basis or via a digital asset exchange."  The SEC has so far resisted allowing the laun...

Mark Battersby
Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

