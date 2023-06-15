ECB meets expectations with 25bps hike

The European Central Bank has hiked interest rates by 25bps to 3.5%, meeting expectations and continuing its streak of hikes that began in July 2022. The new headline rate is the highest for the ECB since May 2001, and comes as inflation in the bloc has decelerated faster than expected, falling from a peak of 10.6% in October 2022 to 6.1% in May. "Inflation has been coming down but is projected to remain too high for too long," the ECB said in a statement. The ECB also slightly increased its inflation forecasts, expecting inflation in 2023 to average 5.4% compared to a prior foreca...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes