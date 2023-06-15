Amundi converts bond ETF into Article 8 portfolio

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Amundi has converted its Amundi Govt Bond Euro Broad Investment Grade UCITS ETF into the Amundi Euro Government Tilted Green Bond UCITS ETF, following client demand. According to Amundi, the ETF will allow investors to "shift their core euro government bonds building block towards a responsible exposure" by tracking the Bloomberg Euro Treasury Green Bond Tilted index. This index measures the performance of investment grade euro-denominated fixed rate government debt, with the ETF focusing on euro investment grade government bonds and a higher proportion of sovereign green bonds, which...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Odey AM considering sale or rehousing of funds

SIF 2023: 'Performance is a red herring'