Amundi converts bond ETF into Article 8 portfolio

Amundi has converted its Amundi Govt Bond Euro Broad Investment Grade UCITS ETF into the Amundi Euro Government Tilted Green Bond UCITS ETF, following client demand. According to Amundi, the ETF will allow investors to "shift their core euro government bonds building block towards a responsible exposure" by tracking the Bloomberg Euro Treasury Green Bond Tilted index. This index measures the performance of investment grade euro-denominated fixed rate government debt, with the ETF focusing on euro investment grade government bonds and a higher proportion of sovereign green bonds, which...