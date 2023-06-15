Odey AM considering sale or rehousing of funds

Odey Asset Management has written to clients that it is considering the sale or rehousing of several of its funds following "recent events" surrounding its founder Crispin Odey. Odey has been the centre of an investigation by the Financial Times concerning allegations of sexual misconduct, which has led to the founder's removal from the firm as well as the closure and gating of several of Odey AM funds. Treasury Committee questions FCA oversight of Crispin Odey and Odey AM In the letter to shareholders seen by Investment Week, Odey AM said it has "become clear that some investment ...