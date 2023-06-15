UAE and Australia see highest inflows of HNWIs, UK is third-biggest loser in 2023

The UK is expected to see a net outflow of 3,200 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in 2023, higher than the projected 3,000 net loss for Russia, according to the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2023, which tracks wealth and investment migration trends worldwide. This will make the UK the third-biggest loser of millionaires globally after China (net loss of 13,500) and India (net loss of 6,500). The report published on 13 June further highlighted how the UK's anticipated HNWI flight is double that of last year, when it saw a net exodus of 1,600 millionaires. The report char...