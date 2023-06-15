Binance seeks Cyprus deregistration as crypto service provider

Binance's Cyprus unit has applied to be removed from Cyprus' register of crypto asset service providers, Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. It had announced its registration with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2022. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it asked for the registration to be rescinded so it can focus on meeting the requirements of the European Union's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation. International Investment reported last week that the Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Binance over a litany of securities law viol...