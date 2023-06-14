SIF 2023: Assets managers 'more worried than ever' about greenwashing

Asset managers are "more worried than ever about greenwashing accusations", Morningstar global director of sustainability research Hortense Bioy said. Speaking on 14 June at the Sustainable Investment Festival Bioy said only 18 European Article 9 funds launched in the first quarter of this year, a decline on the previous two years when at least 40 Article 9 funds launched in each period. She said this could partly be attributed to the poor macroeconomic environment and general market sentiment, but ultimately the "slowdown in product development" could be somewhat due to greenwashing fe...