Jersey-based fintech collaborates with big name banks to 'unlock' repo market

Jersey-based fintech Consort1, which has managed to unlock the potential of the wholesale repo market, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Clearstream, Standard Chartered Bank, NatWest, Alpha Group, BankClarity, and Arlingclose, supporting the trading of Secured Deposits, with Gloucestershire County Council amongst the first UK local authorities to utilise the new service. As a result of the collaboration, the wholesale repurchase agreement and securities lending market can now be accessed by local authorities, corporates, fund managers, and other institutions who have not previo...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes