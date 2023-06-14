Jersey-based fintech collaborates with big name banks to 'unlock' repo market

Jersey-based fintech Consort1, which has managed to unlock the potential of the wholesale repo market, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Clearstream, Standard Chartered Bank, NatWest, Alpha Group, BankClarity, and Arlingclose, supporting the trading of Secured Deposits, with Gloucestershire County Council amongst the first UK local authorities to utilise the new service. As a result of the collaboration, the wholesale repurchase agreement and securities lending market can now be accessed by local authorities, corporates, fund managers, and other institutions who have not previo...