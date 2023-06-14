DIFC officially announces St. James's Place's first office in the Middle East

St. James's Place has received approval from regulators at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as it looks to enter the Middle East market with the opening of a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). In a statement on 13 June, the DIFC said following formal approval and licencing from the DFSA, the Dubai office will form a part of SJP's Asia and Middle East business alongside existing offices in Hong Kong and Singapore and supports its 2025 strategic objectives. Currently, the FTSE 100 company has $192.22bn in funds under management and serves more th...