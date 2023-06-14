DIFC officially announces St. James's Place's first office in the Middle East

Mark Battersby
clock • 3 min read

St. James's Place has received approval from regulators at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as it looks to enter the Middle East market with the opening of a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). In a statement on 13 June, the DIFC said following formal approval and licencing from the DFSA, the Dubai office will form a part of SJP's Asia and Middle East business alongside existing offices in Hong Kong and Singapore and supports its 2025 strategic objectives. Currently, the FTSE 100 company has $192.22bn in funds under management and serves more th...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Jersey-based fintech collaborates with big name banks to 'unlock' repo market

Too big to fail: A look at the dynamics behind banking headlines