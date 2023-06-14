Too big to fail: A look at the dynamics behind banking headlines

It is an all too common phrase in discussions about the stability of banks, but what makes a bank too big to fail?, asks Paul Fosse, group head of banking and treasury, JTC. Recent high profile European examples such as Credit Suisse, UBS, and the Swiss government's response raise interesting questions. What factors potentially make a bank too big to fail? Why have governments historically bailed out big banks? And what is the damaging impact of rumours on bank stability? The collapse of Lehman Brothers during the 2008 financial crisis serves as a stark reminder that the failure o...