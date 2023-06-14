Spain and Cyprus issue first euro-denominated AT1s since Credit Suisse rescue sale

Bank of Cyprus and BBVA

Spain's BBVA and Bank of Cyprus have issued additional tier 1 bonds yesterday (13 June), the first time euro-denominated AT1s have been made available since Credit Suisse's rescue sale to UBS in March. BBVA placed €1bn of AT1s on the market, the first time since July 2020 for the bank, with a redemption date of 21 December 2028. It set the interest rate for the bonds at 8.4%. Credit Suisse privately disputed Swiss regulator's AT1 bonds wipe-out - reports The Spanish bank said demand has reached €3.1bn, tripling the initial offer. BoC issued a much smaller amount of €220m, with a...

