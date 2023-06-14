European Commission confirms crackdown on ESG ratings providers

The European Commission has released proposals to regulate ESG ratings providers in a move which could cause a fracturing of industry majors' operations. The proposals form part of a new package of sustainable finance measures released yesterday (13 June), which also include an expansion of the criteria for environmental activities to qualify under the EU Taxonomy, and a focus on facilitating transition finance activities. The Commission cited a market for ESG ratings which "suffers from a lack of transparency" as the motivation for additional oversight, discussions for which will no...