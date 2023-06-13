JP Morgan terminates relationship with Odey Asset Management - reports

JP Morgan has followed Goldman Sachs, Exane and Morgan Stanley in terminating its relationship with Odey Asset Management following allegations of sexual misconduct against the firm's founder, Crispin Odey. According to a report by the FT, the bank served a notice on both its prime broking and custody agreements with the firm, people familiar with the situation said, becoming the latest of the big banks to sever ties with Odey AM. JP Morgan was one of Odey AM's key relationships. As it is also a custodian of its assets, the firm now needs to find another party to take on these asset...