Mediolanum International Funds launches three active multi manager funds

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd. (MIFL), the European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, has launched three new actively managed multi manager funds. The new funds include the Mediolanum Best Brands Future Sustainable Nutrition, an art. 9 fund, the Mediolanum Best Brands Global Equity Styles Selection, and the Mediolanum Best Brands India Opportunities. Mediolanum Best Brands Future Sustainable Nutrition, an art. 9 fund, taps into how growing population is impacting agriculture resources consumption and food production as never before and for this reason it has...