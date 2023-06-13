WisdomTree board battle reaches climax as AGM approaches

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read

WisdomTree's battle with its largest shareholder over its board has reached a climax ahead of its annual general meeting later this week. The fight between WisdomTree and ETFS Capital, which holds a combined 18.3% of WisdomTree's outstanding common stock on an as-converted basis, erupted in April over the performance of the firm and the launch of its digital wallet. WisdomTree accused of 'desperate smears' by largest shareholder as conflict escalates In a letter yesterday (12 June), ETFS Capital once again attacked the firm, arguing it has "presided over the destruction of $1bn of ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Evelyn Partners appoints Paul Geddes as CEO

SEC sues Coinbase for breaking market rules