HSBC to shut down wealth and personal banking arm in New Zealand

HSBC has stopped accepting new retail customers in New Zealand with immediate effect as part of a "wind down' exit plan for its Wealth and Personal Banking business in the country. The closure is expected to happen over several years in a phased manner, it said in a statement today (13 June). "The decision has come after a strategic review of the business and reflects the rapidly evolving commercial, regulatory and technology environment for running a sustainable retail business. "Over the course of the planned exit, HSBC will continue to support its Wealth and Personal Banking cus...