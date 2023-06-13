Liontrust publishes delayed GAM prospectus offer

Liontrust Asset Management has published its prospectus for its takeover offer of GAM Holdings, which GAM's board "unanimously" recommended to shareholders to accept. Liontrust has offered 0.0589 ordinary shares of Liontrust with a nominal value of GBP 0.01 for each registered share in GAM. The offer period is to begin on June 28 and end on July 25, with GAM's current board and group management agreeing to tender their shares. Liontrust delays publication of GAM takeover details The end results of the offer are expected to be published in August, and if voted through, the transa...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes