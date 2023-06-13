Liontrust publishes delayed GAM prospectus offer

Liontrust Asset Management has published its prospectus for its takeover offer of GAM Holdings, which GAM's board "unanimously" recommended to shareholders to accept. Liontrust has offered 0.0589 ordinary shares of Liontrust with a nominal value of GBP 0.01 for each registered share in GAM. The offer period is to begin on June 28 and end on July 25, with GAM's current board and group management agreeing to tender their shares. Liontrust delays publication of GAM takeover details The end results of the offer are expected to be published in August, and if voted through, the transa...