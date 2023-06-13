HMRC targets hundreds of UK residents named in Pandora Papers 'to be honest and pay tax owed' 

UK residents who were named in the leaked Pandora Papers are being given the chance to correct their tax affairs, HMRC said in a warning statement on 12 June that around 600 letters are being sent to those it has identified in the files of 14 offshore financial services providers. These providers "specialise in companies, trusts, and foundations in low, or no tax, jurisdictions", the tax office said. The letters, which started going out this month, warn recipients to report all their overseas income or gains that they owe UK tax on, or face penalties of up to 200% of any tax due or ...