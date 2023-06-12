WisdomTree launches Renewable Energy ETF

WisdomTree has unveiled the WisdomTree Renewable Energy UCITS ETF, which will sit within its range of thematic ETFs. The fund seeks to track the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Renewable Energy index, before fees and expenses, the company said. The Renewable Energy ETF has been labelled Article 9 under SFDR and has a total expense ratio of 0.45%. WisdomTree accused of 'desperate smears' by largest shareholder as conflict escalates The fund has today (12 June) listed on the Börse Xetra and Borsa Italiana, and will list on the London Stock Exchange tomorrow (13 June)...