Ponzi fraudster on the run faces 14 years in jail over 'risk free' 60% returns scam

A man now on the run who operated a ponzi-style investment scam worth in excess of £70m in the City of London has been jailed for 14 years. Anthony Constantinou, 41, went on the run during his seven-week Southwark Crown Court trial and is thought to be in Turkey or Dubai after being stopped in Bulgaria with a fake Spanish passport. He ran Capital World Markets (CWM) which offered remarkable returns of 60% per year on allegedly risk-free foreign exchange (FX) markets, impacting a total of 312 investors. He was jailed for 14 years at Southwark Crown Court on Friday 9 June 2023 after...