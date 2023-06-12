Evelyn Partners buys up boutique City of London firm Dart Capital

Evelyn Partners has acquired boutique wealth management firm Dart Capital which holds £739m in assets under management. The City of London firm was founded in 1987 and underwent a management buyout in 2008. At that time, Dart had £120m in assets. The firm is lead by chief executive (CEO) Richard Whitehead and has 19 staff who provide advice and discretionary fund management services to what it calls "a high-quality client base". "Richard and his team have built an impressive business over many years that supports a top-tier client base. We are delighted that they have chosen to bec...